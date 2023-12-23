UCLA drops fourth straight, comeback falls short against Maryland
On the last night of nonconference play, the UCLA's men's basketball team got an eye-opening taste of the physicality that awaits next season against future Big Ten foe Maryland.
In Bruins head coach Mick Cronin's estimation, his young team just isn't "tough enough — or smart enough" to win without taking away the other team's strengths.
Maryland guard Jahmir Young scored 23 of his career-high 37 points in the first half and UCLA was unable to finish a second-half comeback Friday in a 69-60 loss at Pauley Pavilion.
“I told the guys he’s got to get 25 for them to win and he got it at halftime,” Cronin said. “So we did an absolutely horrendous job on him, but congratulations to him. He played great, but we did an awful job. Could not have done a worse job.”
UCLA (5-6) has now lost four consecutive games, including back-to-back contests at home for the first time since January 2020. The loss was in response to having the nation's longest home winning streak snapped Tuesday against Cal State Northridge at 29 games.
Freshman guard Sebastian Mack scored 17 points but shot just 5 of 14 from the field to pace the Bruins, who finished 31.5% shooting (17 of 54) for the game and 1 of 14 on 3-pointers.
It also was freshman forward Berke Buyuktuncel's first action since exiting the Nov. 30 home win over UC Riverside with an ankle injury. He scored four points and grabbed five rebounds in 11 1/2 minutes off the bench.
Maryland (8-4) was led by Young's torrid 13 of 19 effort, including 4 of 6 from long range. Seven of the Terrapins' eight made 3-pointers came in the first half en route to a 15-point advantage.
The teams combined for 54 fouls, including the third time sophomore forward Adem Bona has fouled out in the Bruins' last five games.
UCLA will head on the road to open Pac-12 play at Oregon State on Dec. 28.
Media sessions
Turning point of the game
Bona picked up his second foul while trying to draw a charge and exited with the Bruins down 15-8 at the 12:03 mark in the first half. He logged just eight first-half minutes.
The whistle was an adjustment for both team, which combined for 16 fouls through the game's first 10 minutes.
No possession encapsulated UCLA's struggles more than one late in the half in which it missed five shots on one possession before a Kenneth Nwuba putback.
Both teams had just one double-figure scorer at the break, but Young had 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting — including makes on all four of his 3-point attempts. Mack (12 points), meanwhile, was the lone Bruin to score more than five points as UCLA trailed 43-28 at halftime.
The Bruins trailed by as many as 20 early in the second half, but the Terrapins' own free-throw struggles and stretch without a made field goal that lasted more than10 minutes helped slowly chip away at the advantage.
Back-to-back Brandon Williams baskets, including one after Lazar Stefanovic's offensive rebound off his own miss, pulled UCLA within 57-53 and forced a Maryland timeout with 6:25 to play.
After forcing a Maryland turnover, the Bruins then cut the deficit to 57-55 on a Mack pump fake and basket in the lane. UCLA would get no closer, however.
The Terrapins' string of 11 consecutive missed shots finally ended on Young's floater and he tacked on a jump shot on the next possession to push the lead back up to 61-55 with less than four minutes left.
Over the final 4 minutes, 47 seconds, UCLA missed its last eight shots and turned the ball over once.
UCLA standout on offense: Guard Sebastian Mack
Mack continues to be the lone player who attacks on offense with purpose, often getting to the free-throw line. He offset the rough shooting night by going 6 of 7 from the line.
However, UCLA had just six assists on its 17 made baskets and didn't do enough defensively to create easy transition opportunities.
The only other bright spot was Nwuba and Williams scoring eight points apiece as part of a 20-0 advantage in bench points.
UCLA standout on defense: N/A
This continues to be perhaps even more of a sore spot than the team's stagnant offense.
Bona, one of the best returning defensive players in the Pac-12, continues to have issues staying on the floor. He recorded just one blocked shot and a steal in 20 mostly ineffective minutes.
UCLA play of the game
When the Bruins started to get stops, it was the hustle and right spot, right time presence of Williams that led to consecutive while the deficit crept into the low single digits.
Why UCLA lost
Bona and Stefanovic, two of the team's more experienced players, were nowhere to be found against a scrappy opponent from the Big Ten.
“Huge problem. Huge problem,” Cronin said of the lack of production from the duo.
Stefanovic, in particular, got a quick hook when Cronin wasn't pleased with his play. The Utah transfer ended up logging 35 minutes, but he was limited to just a free throw while missing all six of his shots from the field.