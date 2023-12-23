On the last night of nonconference play, the UCLA's men's basketball team got an eye-opening taste of the physicality that awaits next season against future Big Ten foe Maryland.

In Bruins head coach Mick Cronin's estimation, his young team just isn't "tough enough — or smart enough" to win without taking away the other team's strengths.

Maryland guard Jahmir Young scored 23 of his career-high 37 points in the first half and UCLA was unable to finish a second-half comeback Friday in a 69-60 loss at Pauley Pavilion.

“I told the guys he’s got to get 25 for them to win and he got it at halftime,” Cronin said. “So we did an absolutely horrendous job on him, but congratulations to him. He played great, but we did an awful job. Could not have done a worse job.”

UCLA (5-6) has now lost four consecutive games, including back-to-back contests at home for the first time since January 2020. The loss was in response to having the nation's longest home winning streak snapped Tuesday against Cal State Northridge at 29 games.

Freshman guard Sebastian Mack scored 17 points but shot just 5 of 14 from the field to pace the Bruins, who finished 31.5% shooting (17 of 54) for the game and 1 of 14 on 3-pointers.

It also was freshman forward Berke Buyuktuncel's first action since exiting the Nov. 30 home win over UC Riverside with an ankle injury. He scored four points and grabbed five rebounds in 11 1/2 minutes off the bench.

Maryland (8-4) was led by Young's torrid 13 of 19 effort, including 4 of 6 from long range. Seven of the Terrapins' eight made 3-pointers came in the first half en route to a 15-point advantage.

The teams combined for 54 fouls, including the third time sophomore forward Adem Bona has fouled out in the Bruins' last five games.

UCLA will head on the road to open Pac-12 play at Oregon State on Dec. 28.