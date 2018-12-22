UCLA Drops Third In A Row To Ohio State
UCLA (7-5) gave a good effort, but once Ohio State (11-1) adjusted to the Bruin zone, the Buckeyes pretty much took control of the game, the way a good team does, and won the contest, 80-66.When a ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news