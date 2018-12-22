Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-22 20:19:43 -0600') }} basketball Edit

UCLA Drops Third In A Row To Ohio State

Og8gfm8vjaus0htbhox2
UCLABruins.com
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz.com
Publisher

UCLA (7-5) gave a good effort, but once Ohio State (11-1) adjusted to the Bruin zone, the Buckeyes pretty much took control of the game, the way a good team does, and won the contest, 80-66.When a ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}