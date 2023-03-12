For most of the past month, the UCLA men’s basketball team has heard all of the questions and criticisms of its résumé while vying for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Who have they played? Not enough quality victories. Others in tougher conferences are more deserving.

The NCAA tournament selection committee sided with the naysayers when the 68-team field was announced Sunday.

The Bruins (29-5) were awarded the No. 2 seed in the West Region and will face No. 15-seeded UNC Asheville (27-7) in a first-round meeting Thursday in at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Tip-off times will be released later in the day.

The winner will advance to Saturday’s round of 32 against either No. 7 seed Northwestern or No. 10 seed Boise State. Should UCLA emerge out of the pod, it will advance to the following week's West Regional at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Alabama earned the tournament’s top overall seed and was placed in the South Region, while Houston (Midwest), Kansas (West) and Purdue (East) rounded out the No. 1 seeds.

Pac-12 Conference tournament champion Arizona was put in the South Region as the No. 2 seed. Also earning an at-large bid from the Pac-12 were Arizona State (No. 11 seed in West) and USC (No. 10 in the East).

The Sun Devils are in the First Four and will meet Nevada for the right to play Texas Christian in Friday's first round.

UCLA won the Pac-12 regular-season title by four games, but a 61-59 loss in the conference tournament championship game to Arizona for the automatic bid muddled the discussion further.

For weeks, the debate was which of the three between UCLA, Alabama and Purdue would be left off the 1-seed line. All won its respective regular-season titles, with Alabama edging Texas A&M by a game for the SEC crown while Purdue won the Big Ten by three games.

On Sunday, Alabama won the SEC tournament title by 19 points over Texas A&M and Purdue edged Penn State 67-65 in the Big Ten tournament title game.

Adding to the crowded competition for a No. 1 seed was Houston's 75-65 loss to Memphis in the AAC championship game Sunday. The Cougars were considered a lock for a top seed prior to the result but were without star guard Marcus Sasser (groin injury) in the title game, and the loss bolstered the case for Big 12 regular-season champion Kansas despite the Jayhawks' 76-56 loss to Texas in the tournament title game Saturday.

After Saturday's games, the Bruins were ranked third in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, with an 8-5 record in Quad 1 games and a combined 21-0 mark in Quads 2-4. Their best win was over the rival Wildcats in the regular-season finale and the best road win was a 27-point decision at Maryland.

UCLA was ranked second and trailed only Houston in the widely-respected KenPom ratings and had the nation’s top adjusted defense in the metric.

In other metrics, the Bruins were slotted third in the Sagarin ratings and fourth in the Basketball Power Index (BPI).