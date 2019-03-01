Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-01 01:25:53 -0600') }} basketball Edit

UCLA Exacts Revenge And Beats USC, 93-88 In OT.

M2dsaffq7zflk5bbgazs
UCLABruins.com
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz.com
Publisher

It was a game of runs, and neither team ever quit. The Trojans started with a 16-6 run before the Bruins counteracted with a 16-4 run of their own and that is how this game played out.Neither team ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}