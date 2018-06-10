BruinBlitz.com





Attrition is part of the process whenever there is a coaching change. It can be very hard a player when a whole new coaching staff comes in. The players weren’t recruited by the incoming staff and the unknown can make a player feel uneasy about his future. Questions about fit with the new system come into play and for some, doubt enters into a usually confident mind.

UCLA has had quite a week, losing players. Some to medical retirement and others opting to transfer to get a new start.

Such are the growing pains implementing a new staff, bringing in a new system, and getting to know players already in the program. All the way around it’s a tough situation.

Coaching legend, Lou Holtz, who more than once took over programs, always told his new players during his first meeting with the team that they didn't choose him, but he is choosing them. He would put them at ease. Things turned out well for Holtz, but even Holtz lost players during the transition.

Depth along the offensive line will definitely be an issue. You can’t lose three scholarship players at an already questionable area regarding depth.

The Bruins signed four offensive linemen for the class of 2018. It’s a lot to ask for a freshman to come in and play as a true frosh. It’s been done and pretty recently at UCLA during the Jim Mora era, but that’s usually not a recipe for success.

Much of how UCLA will perform in 2018 will depend on how well the offensive line plays. New offensive line coach, Justin Frye has his work cut out for him, but he comes to the Bruins with an excellent reputation. Frye was credited for improving Boston College’s running game because of the improved offensive line performance.

Being well-coached will help, but numbers, are numbers and the Bruins lack bodies at the offensive line position. Most schools like to carry at least 18 scholarship offensive linemen. The Bruins fall short of that number.

Lack of numbers at a particular position can also affect the way you practice. Chip Kelly has a challenging first-year ahead but he is laying a foundation for future success and everyone associated with the team knows what is expected. That clarity and consistency will build trust between coaches and players.

Trust between coaching staff and players are a very important building block for a successful future.