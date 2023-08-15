The UCLA football fall camp schedule may indicate that “game week” starts with the practice scheduled for Aug. 27, but Bruins head coach Chip Kelly said prior to Tuesday’s practice that preparations for Coastal Carolina will begin far earlier than that.

Last season, UCLA’s practice schedule ahead of Saturday contests opened with Monday practices. Any Sunday practices would typically be reserved for short weeks, such as Friday night contests.

But to open a season, Kelly said before the Bruins started practice No. 12 of camp, he has been known to start game preparations as early as 10 days before the first game “to start going over the notes.”

UCLA, which is off Wednesday, will have eight more practices over the next 10 days before the Aug. 27 practice that signals the start of game week.

“So, we'll do some Coastal work before we get to game week,” Kelly said. “So, that won't be the first time, that won't be the first practice that we start to introduce Coastal offenses and defenses.

“So, we'll take one of the periods in training, not the entire training session, but one of the periods in training where we'll separate and get into a scout mode so that our scout players understand how to mimic their defense and our scout players understand how to mimic their offense.”