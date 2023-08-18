Among the offensive weapons UCLA must replace is Kazmeir Allen, a receiver who initially started as a running back and did his fair share of both last season.

Where Allen may be missed most, however, is on kick returns, and Bruins head coach Chip Kelly said before Friday’s practice that special teams – including punt return – is among the toughest to simulate in a camp setting.

“You’re never really going live in kickoff and punt returns,” Kelly said. “You know, it’s a matter of how comfortable – and I think DeShaun (Foster) does a great job with the returners – but how comfortable they are fielding it, and then their vision and seeing it as we try to implement our blocking schemes, in terms of what we try to do. We’ve got some guys that have done it before, but you lost Kaz and Kaz was obviously a really good weapon back there.

“So, trying to fill that in, again, these next two weeks will be critical for that.”

The Bruins’ kick return numbers and starting field position took a significant hit when Allen missed. He averaged 24.6 yards on 18 attempts, including a long of 43, while all other options – including receivers Logan Loya and Keegan Jones – averaged 16.8 yards over 19 attempts.

Both lined up with units during the spring along with newcomers J.Michael Sturdivant, Carson Steele and Kyle Ford on kick returns.

Loya, who muffed one of his eight punt returns last season, said earlier in the week that he’s seen progress in his abilities.

“I feel like I’m 100% in my catching and I’m confident in it,” Loya said.

Kelly added that the first game will be the first true, live test. The Bruins open the season Sept. 2 against Coastal Carolina.



