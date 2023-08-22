Offensive linemen Josh Carlin and Bruno Fina have found themselves on opposite ends of the diet spectrum since joining the UCLA football team.

Carlin, a guard who signed in 2019, said Tuesday that he’s turned lost fat into added muscle and dropped 25 pounds over the last handful of months to put him at 305.

“I feel a lot better moving around,” Carlin said after the Bruins’ 17th of 20 fall camp practices.

Carlin’s meal plan, put together by team nutritionist Ross Shumway and strength and conditioning coach Keith Belton, has consisted mostly of rice and chicken in an effort to load up on protein and carbohydrates.

The change didn’t take much of an adjustment.

“I’m a big guy. I like all things,” Carlin said, laughing.

For Fina, however, the goal was to do the opposite and put on more weight after reporting around 235 pounds, “240, maybe, soaking wet” when he arrived in 2020.

Now, the tackle is around 300 pounds.

Part of the challenge, Fina said, was his fast metabolism and having to add more meals to his daily routine. Simply put, he’s “on a see-food diet.”

“See food, eat it,” Fina joked.

“I think I’ve gotten a lot better at it as I’ve gotten bigger. I just get more hungry. But, in the beginning, it was forcing meals down. It was definitely weird, at first.”