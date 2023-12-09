UCLA falters down the stretch in loss at Villanova
Entering Saturday night's game, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin warned that jump shots tend to not travel for true road games.
The Bruins had trouble defending them, too, for a second consecutive contest and this time there would be no game-saving shot in the final seconds.
Villanova made seven of its 11 3-pointers after halftime and used a late 15-2 run to separate from UCLA, which lost 65-56 at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia.
The Bruins (5-3), who trailed by as many as nine, pulled within 58-54 on a Lazar Stefanovic layup with 1:19 left.
On the next possession, UCLA backup guard Will McClendon forced an airball from Villanova's Jordan Longino but teammate TJ Bamba swooped in to lay in the errant shot before the shot clock expired and thwarted the late rally.
UCLA, which led by four at the half, shot just 36.7% (22 of 60) and made just two of its seven 3-pointers after the halftime break. Stefanovic led the way with 14 points but shot 5 of 19 from the floor.
It was the second time in three games the Bruins shot below 40% from the field.
Villanova (7-4), which stopped a three-game losing streak, was led by a double-double from Tyler Burton. He collected 18 points and 10 rebounds and shot 11 of 14 from the free-throw line.
The Wildcats won despite shooting just 32.8% (19 of 58), including 7 of 16 on 3-pointers in the second half, and without second-leading scorer Justin Moore (knee injury).
Turning point of the game
Both teams started the game cold from the outside, combining to shoot just 7 of 30 as the Bruins trailed 13-7 past the midway point of the first half.
UCLA, in particular, missed seven consecutive shots but its defense forced 13 consecutive misses from Villanova. In the process, the Bruins slowly crept in front 14-13 on a banked Adem Bona jump hook in the lane with 7:12 left in the half.
UCLA then went on a quick 10-0 run late in the half highlighted by a pair of 3-pointers from Will McClendon, who came in on a recent tear. The stretch helped the Bruins take a 29-25 lead into the locker room despite not attempting a single free throw.
The second half featured seven lead changes, the last of which came on Villanova reserve guard Brendan Hausen's 3-pointer at the 6:12 mark to break a 45-45 tie.
Hausen added another 3-pointer less than two minutes later to highlight the 15-2 run that pushed the Wildcats' advantage to 56-47 with 2:55 remaining.
The Bruins scored five of the next seven points to set the stage for the finish.
UCLA standout on offense: Guard Will McClendon
The redshirt sophomore finished with three 3-pointers pff the bench for a second consecutive contest.
Unfortunately for UCLA, he was the only one with a consistent shooting touch from the outside.
UCLA standout on defense: N/A
It was a collective struggle on a night that was just as much about Villanova missing shots as it was UCLA doing anything to force most misses.
The Bruins, in particular, continued to struggle with their two-big lineup featuring Bona and freshman center Aday Mara. The Wildcats, like other teams this season, ran a fair amount of pick-and-roll and the defense had issues consistently recovering.
UCLA turned to a zone defense in the first half to help mitigate the deficiencies.
UCLA play of the game
After struggling to get looks around the basket, Bona made sure to let Villanova know what he thought about its attempt to contain him in the paint early in the second half:
Why UCLA lost
It was another example of a young team learning that shots won't come easy on the road.
There were also mental lapses, including three turnovers inside the first four minutes of the second half to ensure UCLA would not build on its modest halftime lead.
After leading the way with eight first-half points, Bruins point guard Dylan Andrews was scoreless in just seven second-half minutes. According to Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times, Andrews was dealing with cramps after halftime.
On the glass, the Bruins were out-rebounded 29-28 — including 14-10 on the offensive end. Bona was limited to eight rebounds in 30 minutes before fouling out for a second consecutive game.