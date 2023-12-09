Entering Saturday night's game, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin warned that jump shots tend to not travel for true road games.

The Bruins had trouble defending them, too, for a second consecutive contest and this time there would be no game-saving shot in the final seconds.

Villanova made seven of its 11 3-pointers after halftime and used a late 15-2 run to separate from UCLA, which lost 65-56 at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia.



The Bruins (5-3), who trailed by as many as nine, pulled within 58-54 on a Lazar Stefanovic layup with 1:19 left.

On the next possession, UCLA backup guard Will McClendon forced an airball from Villanova's Jordan Longino but teammate TJ Bamba swooped in to lay in the errant shot before the shot clock expired and thwarted the late rally.

UCLA, which led by four at the half, shot just 36.7% (22 of 60) and made just two of its seven 3-pointers after the halftime break. Stefanovic led the way with 14 points but shot 5 of 19 from the floor.

It was the second time in three games the Bruins shot below 40% from the field.

Villanova (7-4), which stopped a three-game losing streak, was led by a double-double from Tyler Burton. He collected 18 points and 10 rebounds and shot 11 of 14 from the free-throw line.

The Wildcats won despite shooting just 32.8% (19 of 58), including 7 of 16 on 3-pointers in the second half, and without second-leading scorer Justin Moore (knee injury).