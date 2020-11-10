BruinBlitz - UCLA Finalizes Men's Hoops Schedule

UCLA MEN’S BASKETBALL FINALIZES NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Bruins to open the season at San Diego State on Wednesday, Nov. 25

Online News Release: https://ucla.in/3eOxhue

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA men’s basketball program will play seven non-conference games this season, including a season-opening showdown at San Diego State on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The Bruins’ game at San Diego State on Nov. 25 will be part of a four-team event at Viejas Arena that includes UCLA, San Diego State, Pepperdine, and UC Irvine. The Bruins will take on Pepperdine on Friday, Nov. 27.

While the Pac-12 portion of UCLA’s schedule has not been finalized, the Bruins will play a 27-game schedule in 2020-21 – seven non-conference games and 20 Pac-12 contests. Game times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

“We understand how lucky we are to have been practicing and preparing for games,” said Mick Cronin, The Michael Price Family UCLA Men’s Head Basketball Coach. “As for our team’s schedule, I know the guys are looking forward to putting their UCLA jerseys back on and competing. We hope to be able to play all 27 games.”

UCLA will play five consecutive home games from Nov. 30 through Dec. 11 before taking on Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic in Cleveland on Saturday, Dec. 19.

That five-game stretch in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom will begin with games against Long Beach State (Nov. 30) and Seattle University (Dec. 3) in Pauley Pavilion. After a Pac-12 contest against California in Pauley Pavilion on Dec. 6, UCLA will host non-conference games against San Diego (Dec. 9) and Marquette (Dec. 11).

After the UCLA-Kentucky matchup on Dec. 19, the Bruins will play at Oregon on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

The team’s final 18 Pac-12 games could begin as early as Wednesday, Jan. 30. The week-by-week Pac-12 schedule alignment was announced earlier this month (available here).

UCLA’s Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 25 at San Diego State

Nov. 27 vs. Pepperdine (at San Diego State)

Nov. 30 Long Beach State (at UCLA)

Dec. 3 Seattle (at UCLA)

Dec. 9 San Diego (at UCLA)

Dec. 11 Marquette (at UCLA)

Dec. 19 vs. Kentucky, CBS Sports Classic (in Cleveland)

Two early Pac-12 matchups

Dec. 6 California (at UCLA)

Dec. 23 at Oregon