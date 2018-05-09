Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-09 23:13:25 -0500') }} football Edit

UCLA (finally) offers local players, including two quarterbacks

Kr6pjp7ojfse2bulxt9t
Edward Lewis • BruinSportsReport.com
@Edward__Lewis
Publisher

It's only been a few months with Chip Kelly at the helm, but it's been understood that offers won't come until the head man and his staff have seen players (and their transcripts) with their own ey...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}