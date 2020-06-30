 BruinBlitz - UCLA Football Holds the Key
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-30 11:56:42 -0500') }} football Edit

UCLA Football Holds the Key

UCLA football needs to cross the Rubicon.
UCLA football needs to cross the Rubicon. (UCLABruins.com)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

A fourth straight poor football season would be a disaster for a program struggling just to become mediocre. But, if somehow the Bruins can turn things around in season three of the Chip Kelly era,...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}