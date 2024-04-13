UCLA football spring camp: April 13 notebook
UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster stopped to collect himself before addressing the local media after Saturday’s practice closed the second full week of spring camp.
In the last live 11-on-11 period of practice, with the offense working inside the red zone, Bruins tight end Hudson Habermehl crumpled to the turf and immediately grabbed his left knee. The noncontact injury left Habermehl, who is entering his sixth year, writhing and screaming in pain for a few minutes as the rest of the team dropped to one knee.
Habermehl was helped off the field by two athletic trainers.
Foster, as a former player, said witnessing scenes like that involving injuries still bother him. His somber tone showed as much, and he preemptively addressed the injury before taking questions.
“We’ll get more information once we run a few tests,” Foster said of the extent.
“When you see guys go down it’s unfortunate. … So I’m just down, just for losing guys. I’ve been a player, so I know how it feels when you’ve worked so hard for something and the opportunity gets taken away from you.”
Habermehl appeared in all 13 games, including two starts, and finished with nine catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns last season.
‘Competition day’
For a second consecutive Saturday, the Bruins opened practice with a competitive 1-on-1 period.
This time, it included the tight ends and receivers squaring off against linebackers and defensive backs in a pass-catching drill. From the media viewing area across from the field, it was unclear which quarterbacks were throwing the respective passes.
Transfer linebacker Joseph Vaughn faced Habermehl, transfer safety K.J. Wallace defended receiver Logan Loya, cornerback Devin Kirkwood lined up against receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala and cornerback Jaylin Davies worked against transfer receiver Rico Flores Jr.
The final five repetitions were obstructed, but transfer edge rusher Jacob Busic appeared to be applauded for winning a repetition.
The defense won six of the nine repetitions.
The coaches even got in on the act to close practice, as cornerbacks coach Kodi Whitfield was one of two assistants who fielded punt returns from Chase Barry as the rest of the team looked on.
“I just want a competitive atmosphere with coaches and players,” Foster said. “So let’s get the coaches in there, too; that’s how you build true camaraderie, you know, when you’ve got guys pulling for coaches. You saw the whole defense ran with Kodi down on one, so it’s just something that you try to bring the guys closer.”
Foster even joked that he thought about jumping in.
Foster added that the more competitive atmosphere is something he wants to see go beyond the field — including the classroom, taking notes during meetings and watching film, for example.
“When I was a running back coach, I used to tell the running backs, ‘We better be the first group in the building, no matter what,’” Foster said. “No matter what time you had to be there, we would be the first group. The other coaches had no idea it was a competition.
“It’s just little things that build the competition and then if you’re living a life of competition, it’s easy once you get out here on the field.”
Media sessions
Watch the full media sessions with Foster and tight end Moliki Matavao below:
Notes and observations
For a third consecutive practice, receiver J.Michael Studivant continued to be held out for precautionary reasons. Foster said he had previously been kept on the sidelines after “running hot” from last Saturday’s practice, with the idea to not overwork any players.
