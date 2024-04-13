UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster stopped to collect himself before addressing the local media after Saturday’s practice closed the second full week of spring camp.

In the last live 11-on-11 period of practice, with the offense working inside the red zone, Bruins tight end Hudson Habermehl crumpled to the turf and immediately grabbed his left knee. The noncontact injury left Habermehl, who is entering his sixth year, writhing and screaming in pain for a few minutes as the rest of the team dropped to one knee.

Habermehl was helped off the field by two athletic trainers.

Foster, as a former player, said witnessing scenes like that involving injuries still bother him. His somber tone showed as much, and he preemptively addressed the injury before taking questions.

“We’ll get more information once we run a few tests,” Foster said of the extent.

“When you see guys go down it’s unfortunate. … So I’m just down, just for losing guys. I’ve been a player, so I know how it feels when you’ve worked so hard for something and the opportunity gets taken away from you.”

Habermehl appeared in all 13 games, including two starts, and finished with nine catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns last season.



