UCLA football spring camp: April 16 notebook
UCLA’s worst fears were confirmed Tuesday.
Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster announced tight end Hudson Habermehl, linebacker Donavyn Pellot and walk-on running back Troy Leigber all suffered torn ACLs during last week’s practices.
Pellot was the first to go down last Thursday during an 11-on-11 period. He was spotted last Saturday and Tuesday observing practice with his right leg fully covered.
Leigber was injured in pass-protection drills last Saturday, while Habermehl’s injury later that day in 11-on-11 action caused practice to come to a screeching halt as he writhed in pain.
“It was three guys, unfortunate injuries, you know, that’s why I was a little down,” Foster said in his opening statement following Tuesday morning’s practice, alluding to being visibly shaken after the close to last week’s practice.
“Football’s a very violent sport and your body takes a toll and ACLs are stuff that you can come back from, so I’m looking forward to these guys coming back and being 100% once they get back.
“It’s been three ACLs, so that’s pretty tough, but these guys have been positive. They’ve been here every day, they’re smiling, they’re in the building, they want to be around the team, so I’m just excited that they’re still locked in and their mental health is doing well.”
In addition to an undisclosed injury that has sidelined tight end Jack Pedersen, the offense has adjusted to running formations without a tight end and an extra lineman when projected starter Moliki Matavao has been rotated out.
“Formationally, just switching stuff up,” Foster said. “That’s basically the only way we can save those guys’ legs, so just sometimes running a formation with no tight ends out there on the field.”
The wounded Bruins will now have to navigate a modified week of practices that will include back-to-back days. Thursday morning’s practice will be followed by a Friday evening practice.
The 6:30 p.m. start will be UCLA’s first and only evening practice of spring camp.
Foster said Thursday’s practice will be treated like a walkthrough.
“Like getting ready for a game,” Foster added.
Friday Night Lights
Foster said he is expecting a host of “heavy hitters” among the recruits expected to be in attendance for the Friday evening practice.
Prior to spring camp, Foster said he brought back the Friday evening practice from an idea former head coach Jim Mora had to better connect with the families of recruits who otherwise would be unable to attend a typical early morning practice during the week.
Among those who have already announced they will be in attendance include 2027 Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic QB Trae Taylor and 2026 St. George (Utah) Pine View four-star tight end Brock Harris.
Foster said the evening will be a carnival-like atmosphere and bleachers are expected to be installed atop parking structure 8, which oversees the practice field. The practice will be treated like a typical Saturday practice, with more competitive periods.
“I just want to have a live atmosphere for all the other athletes, fans to come out,” Foster said. “Parents will be up here, donors, alumni, recruits. So, just trying to make it a fun atmosphere around a game. You know, some of the best football that they played to this point, some of the kids, are Friday night. You know, that was the huge thing when you're in high school. 'I want to play under the lights on Friday.' So let's put 'em back under that and get the fans to come out, and let's just have a nice scene and put some good football out."
Foster did not have an estimated number expected for Friday, but since the spring started he said more than 2,000 recruits have visited Westwood.
“But I'm expecting a lot,” Foster said. “A couple guys have already told me they're coming, so it should be a pretty good environment."
Media sessions
Watch the full interviews with Foster and inside linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo after Tuesday’s practice below:
Notes and observations
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news