UCLA’s worst fears were confirmed Tuesday.

Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster announced tight end Hudson Habermehl, linebacker Donavyn Pellot and walk-on running back Troy Leigber all suffered torn ACLs during last week’s practices.

Pellot was the first to go down last Thursday during an 11-on-11 period. He was spotted last Saturday and Tuesday observing practice with his right leg fully covered.

Leigber was injured in pass-protection drills last Saturday, while Habermehl’s injury later that day in 11-on-11 action caused practice to come to a screeching halt as he writhed in pain.

“It was three guys, unfortunate injuries, you know, that’s why I was a little down,” Foster said in his opening statement following Tuesday morning’s practice, alluding to being visibly shaken after the close to last week’s practice.

“Football’s a very violent sport and your body takes a toll and ACLs are stuff that you can come back from, so I’m looking forward to these guys coming back and being 100% once they get back.

“It’s been three ACLs, so that’s pretty tough, but these guys have been positive. They’ve been here every day, they’re smiling, they’re in the building, they want to be around the team, so I’m just excited that they’re still locked in and their mental health is doing well.”

In addition to an undisclosed injury that has sidelined tight end Jack Pedersen, the offense has adjusted to running formations without a tight end and an extra lineman when projected starter Moliki Matavao has been rotated out.

“Formationally, just switching stuff up,” Foster said. “That’s basically the only way we can save those guys’ legs, so just sometimes running a formation with no tight ends out there on the field.”

The wounded Bruins will now have to navigate a modified week of practices that will include back-to-back days. Thursday morning’s practice will be followed by a Friday evening practice.

The 6:30 p.m. start will be UCLA’s first and only evening practice of spring camp.

Foster said Thursday’s practice will be treated like a walkthrough.

“Like getting ready for a game,” Foster added.