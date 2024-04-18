UCLA defensive tackle Jay Toia’s 6-foot-3, 325-pound absence was the latest dark cloud that overshadowed Thursday’s spring practice, before official word from himself via social media that he was entering the transfer portal.

Bruins first-year offensive line coach Juan Castillo may as well have represented a ray of sunshine.

Castillo, in his first meeting with the local media since his hire in the offseason, said it’s been an “exciting” return to the college level after spending 28 years as an NFL assistant.

“Just the vibe, you know,” Castillo said. “The university, coach (DeShaun) Foster, and really the kids. It’s really been exciting and then the model that coach talks about — discipline, respect and enthusiasm, I’m having fun.”

Among the more refreshing aspects in his transition from coaching professionals, Castillo said, has been working with players who have more of a clean slate as opposed to cleaning up bad habits of players farther along in their development.

Castillo said he’s incorporated the same drills used at previous stops with the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles.

Castillo spent 14 years in Philadelphia under now-Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Castillo credited Reid for how he looks at evaluating players, never assuming a player can’t do something based on previous film.

“It's always like, 'Coach, for this kid we have to work this, I'm going to work on this, I'm going to work on this,’” Castillo said. “Today was a day like that. I saw some of the tapes and some of the drill work that we did today was to correct some of the things that we need to get better to make 'em better as pass-protectors.”

Castillo added that Thursday’s practice was “probably one of my better drill days today and in my career.”

“I think the guys had a lot of fun with that,” Castillo said.

“But I think the nice thing here is that I get them earlier and so they haven’t really developed any bad habits and so you can kind of start fresh and so as we’re doing those drills, we really did some of the drills that I’ve been doing since I was in Philadelphia today and it was really fun because they really did a great job with the drills, and that’s how you get better.”

Last week, returning right guard Josh Carlin said Castillo’s wealth of knowledge brings instant credibility for the players.

“He's been in the league longer than I've been born,” Carlin said. “So he's got tons of experience and we really got to dive in with that. And my last year, I think that's just perfect."

The move to Westwood has also served as a continuation for Castillo and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s coaching relationship. They were together on the Washington Commanders’ coaching staff last season, with Castillo serving as the tight ends coach.

The connection, though, started back when Bieniemy played running back for the Eagles in 1999.

“So we go back there, and really doing some of the same things in pass protection that we did back then,” Castillo said.