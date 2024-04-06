As the UCLA football team gathered at midfield on the practice field closest to parking structure 8, things got off to a bit of a different start Saturday morning.

One player on offense and one on defense went head to head, with the select players learning who they would go up against in the team meeting before hitting the field and setting the tone for a physical, energetic 2 1/2-hour session.

It’s one of the new wrinkles to practices under first-year head coach DeShaun Foster.

Linebacker Kain Medrano was among the selected participants and sheepishly conceded that running back T.J. Harden got the best of him in one repetition as the rest of the team circled around to watch and cheer on.

“TJ got it, I hate saying it, but TJ got me,” Medrano said.

“It's just something to get the energy going early at practice. A little one-on-one competition. We knew who our opponent was, the guy that was lining up across from our team meeting this morning. So just a little something to start practice off with some high energy and, you know, great competition to start it off.

“It wasn't necessarily an Oklahoma drill. It's just more so kind of head-to-head battle, like push across the line, something light just to get the energy going. Nothing too hard on the body.”

In previous years, former head coach Chip Kelly made it a point to limit and oftentimes scold players during practice when things got too physical.

Bruins defensive lineman Keanu Williams, who was an observer and not selected, said he welcomes the added physicality as the program transitions into the Big Ten this year.

“Every play we’re out there we gotta compete,” Williams said. “So setting that tone off the rip, man, that’s exciting and it got us going.

“Practice is a little more physical. I’ll say that, practice has gotten a little more physical which we needed that, which I’m glad that’s implemented. So ’cause we’re going into a big conference, we gotta play against some big dudes. So we gotta be a little bit more physical than we were before.”