UCLA gets big visit from four-star QB
Recruiting under Chip Kelly has been similar to watching the grass in your front yard grow, but hey, at least the ball is rolling on QB recruiting.
Kelly sent out scholarships to the two top QBs in the state this month (Jayden Daniels and Ryan Hilinski), and on Saturday, Daniels took a visit to Westwood.
The University of California, Los Angeles #4sup pic.twitter.com/Rxz3ycFwLb— JD5 (@JayD__5) May 20, 2018
It's significant, because many believe Daniels is leaning toward committing to the Bruins after being handed a scholarship offer.