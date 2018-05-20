Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-20 15:34:35 -0500') }} football Edit

UCLA gets big visit from four-star QB

Eobilljs73et9ahy5vw0
Edward Lewis • BruinSportsReport.com
@Edward__Lewis
Publisher

Recruiting under Chip Kelly has been similar to watching the grass in your front yard grow, but hey, at least the ball is rolling on QB recruiting.

Kelly sent out scholarships to the two top QBs in the state this month (Jayden Daniels and Ryan Hilinski), and on Saturday, Daniels took a visit to Westwood.

It's significant, because many believe Daniels is leaning toward committing to the Bruins after being handed a scholarship offer.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}