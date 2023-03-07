UCLA guard Jaylen Clark, the Pac-12 Conference’s defensive player of the year, will miss the conference tournament and not accompany the team to Las Vegas, Bruins head coach Mick Cronin announced Tuesday.

Cronin said Clark has a lower leg injury but would not comment further on the severity.

“That’s all I’m authorized to say,” Cronin said. “He’s out this week, he will not travel to Las Vegas.”

The 6-foot-5 junior, who was also named to the All-Pac-12 second team, suffered the injury Saturday after a steal and layup early in the second half of No. 4-ranked UCLA’s 82-73 win over then-No. 8 Arizona in the regular-season finale at Pauley Pavilion.

Following the basket, Clark momentarily backpedaled before coming to a stop and grabbing his right leg. He hobbled to the bench before being helped to the locker room. When he returned to the bench, he was on crutches and in a walking boot.

The Bruins, the top seed in the Pac-12 tournament, have a first-round bye and will play Thursday at noon against the winner of the 8/9 match-up between Washington and Colorado.

Cronin said Clark’s absence opens up “opportunity” for a handful of freshmen bench players to step into a larger role including Dylan Andrews, Will McClendon, Mac Etienne and Abramo Canka.

“I’ve been saying all year I believe in our young guys,” Cronin said. “So, as you can tell how I perked up, excited for those guys.

“Jaylen Clark is an unbelievably mature kid, so he’s in a great place mentally and he’s excited for them.”

Cronin did not rule out the possibility of further updates on Clark after this week.

It remains to be seen whether Clark’s absence will affect the NCAA tournament selection committee’s consideration of the Bruins as one of the four No. 1 seeds. UCLA is widely considered to be in the mix with Purdue and Alabama for two of the top four overall seeds, with Houston and Kansas expected to take the other two spots.

“I’m not trying to avoid things with the tournament committee,” Cronin said. “So, if they wish to communicate with us I’m sure they will and we’ll reciprocate.”

UCLA senior forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., the conference player of the year, said it will be a “next-man-up mentality” without Clark.

“I was telling Abramo, Dylan and Will before the Jaylen incident even happened to just be ready,” Jaquez Jr. said. “You never know, this is a crazy time of year. But we need you guys to be ready. You’re here for a reason, you’re here to help us win games.”

Bruins senior point guard Tyger Campbell added that it will be tough to replace Clark’s production. His 2.6 steals leads the conference and ranks fifth in the country.

Clark also is one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith national defensive player of the year award.

“He just won (Pac-12) defensive player of the year, so it’s hard to replace that,” Campbell said. “But we’ve got a lot of guys, I think they’re willing to step up and I think that they can be ready. Yeah, it’s going to be hard to replace that, of course.”