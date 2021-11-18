UCLA Heads To Vegas Undefeated
The Bruins played better on defense, and once again, the No. 2 UCLA (4-0) had five players score in double figures as they took care of business by defeating North Florida (0-5) in easy fashion, 98...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news