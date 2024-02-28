The UCLA men’s basketball team’s rollercoaster season now has the Bruins hanging upside-down heading into Thursday’s contest at Washington.

Back-to-back home losses, including last Saturday’s 62-56 decision to rival USC that left head coach Mick Cronin fuming, have dropped UCLA (14-13, 9-7 Pac-12) into a tie with Colorado for fourth place in the Pac-12 standings with four games remaining in the regular season.

The Bruins, though, own the tiebreaker after a Feb. 15 win at Pauley Pavilion in the lone meeting between the teams this season. Holding on for a top-four finish would mean a bye in next month’s Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

Given UCLA’s lack of a signature victory — the team is 0-6 in Quad 1 games — winning the league’s automatic bid is the lone path to the NCAA tournament and having one less game on that path would secure much-needed help.