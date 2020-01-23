News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-23 11:27:57 -0600') }} basketball Edit

UCLA Hits the Road Where Oregon State Waits

True frosh Jaime Jaquez Jr., has been one of the most consistent players on the team.
True frosh Jaime Jaquez Jr., has been one of the most consistent players on the team. (UCLABruins.com Photo by Don Liebig)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

The up and down UCLA (9-9, 2-3 Pac-12) men’s basketball team will take their work in progress on the road starting in Corvallis, where a hungry Oregon State (12-6, 2-4 Pac-12) waits.The Beavers are...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}