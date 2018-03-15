UCLA held its annual Pro Day on Thursday. Headlined by probable top-five pick and former Bruin quarterback Josh Rosen, the workout also featured OL Kolton Miller, OL Scott Quessenberry, TE Austin Roberts, WR Jordan Lasley, OL Kenny Lacy and DB Johnny Johnson, among others.

In attendance, per NFL.com's Chase Goodbread, were New York Jets GM Mike Maccagnan, Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, Denver Broncos GM John Elway and coach Vance Joseph, Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff and Cleveland Browns VP of Player Personnel Alonzo Highsmith.

Listen to what Rosen, Quessenberry and Lasley had to say after the workout: