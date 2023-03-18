The UCLA men’s basketball team prides itself for having a roster that has been thrown into a number of situations over the years, including big games in the last three NCAA tournaments. The Bruins showed there was no panic Saturday after coughing up a 14-point lead, and senior forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., like he has done so many times this season, put UCLA on his back and carried the group to its third consecutive Sweet 16 appearance. Jaquez Jr. finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists to lead the No. 2-seeded Bruins over No. 7-seeded Northwestern, 68-63, in the second round of the NCAA tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. UCLA (31-5) had identical 11-of-22 shooting performances in each half to finish 50% from the field. The Bruins had to overcome a furious second-half charge from Northwestern (22-12), which got 29 points after halftime from star guards Boo Buie and Chase Audige. The Wildcats shot just 37.3% (22 of 59) and were outscored 22-3 on fastbreak points. UCLA will play the winner of Sunday’s contest between No. 3-seeded Gonzaga and No. 6-seeded Texas Christian in next Thursday’s West Regional semifinals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Turning point of the game

Leading 16-13, UCLA scored 12 of the next 14 points highlighted by a key defensive sequence. An Amari Bailey steal led to a Jaquez Jr. layup, and the Bruins followed it up on the Wildcats’ next possession with a Kenneth Nwuba blocked shot that turned into a Jaquez Jr. dunk. Bailey, who made all four of his first-half shot attempts, tacked on a 3-pointer to push the UCLA lead to 33-19 with 1:34 left in the half. Northwestern got into a rhythm before the end of the half, making its last four shots to cut the deficit to 35-25 going into the locker room. The Wildcats carried the momentum into the early minutes of the second half, as Audige sparked an 11-2 run capped by a Matthew Nicholson second-chance dunk to pull within 43-39. Out of a timeout, the Bruins briefly stopped the surge with an Adem Bona dunk, but the freshman immediately grabbed his injured left shoulder and came out of the game with 13:38 left. Bona, who started after missing the last two games with the same injury, returned minutes later. Northwestern scored the next four points, including a goaltend on a driving Buie layup attempt to tie the game 45-45 and force a UCLA timeout at the 11:26 mark. The Bruins remained calm, answering with six consecutive points capped by a Dylan Andrews 3-pointer to pull back in front 51-45. Northwestern shook off a stretch of six consecutive missed shots to pull within 57-54 on a Buie stepback 3-pointer with 4:34 left. The Bruins proceeded to limit the Wildcats to just four free throws over the next 4 minutes, 11 seconds. David Singleton, who missed his first four 3-point attempts, provided the dagger with a long-range shot to extend UCLA’s lead to 62-56 with 1:52 to play. With 20.3 seconds to play, Singleton went down after turning his right ankle while being fouled in the backcourt. Singleton was able to walk through the handshake line and exit the floor under his own power and without a noticeable limp.

Bruins standout on offense

With fellow senior Tyger Campbell held without a made field goal, it was Jaquez Jr. who rose to the occasion. Jaquez Jr. was 11 of 19 from the field, including 5 of 8 in the second half. He was the only Bruin to score in double figures after halftime.

Bruins standout on defense

Campbell, Bailey and UCLA’s defensive rotations were the key early and ultimately the difference in creating the big cushion. UCLA made a concerted effort to get the ball out of Buie’s hands and he was a nonfactor for the entire half.

UCLA play of the game

Oftentimes, the best offense for UCLA is its defense. Late in the first half, Nwuba continued his strong play with a blocked shot against Wildcats guard Ty Berry’s layup attempt. Dylan Andrews gathered the loose ball and Bailey connected with Jaquez Jr. for the fastbreak dunk and 26-15 lead at the 5:25 mark.

Why UCLA won

The Bruins got out on the break early thanks to the defense. UCLA owned a 13-0 edge in fastbreak points at halftime. Buie, who averages 17.3 points, had just five in the first half and it was a big reason why UCLA opened up the 14-point advantage. With the game hanging in the balance in the second half, Northwestern missed five consecutive shots from the field over the final 4 1/2 minutes.

UCLA stats