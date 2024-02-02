Without the team’s best player on the floor for significant stretches in the second half, UCLA point guard Dylan Andrews took the reins Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion. Andrews and Adem Bona scored 18 points apiece and Lazar Stefanovic chipped in 15 as the Bruins held off Oregon State 71-63. Andrews scored 13 of his points after halftime while Bona battled foul trouble for most of the second half. UCLA (10-11, 5-5 Pac-12) picked up its fourth win in the last five games by maintaining a lead over the final 15 minutes, 15 seconds. Oregon State (11-10, 3-7 Pac-12) had four players score in double figures led by forward Tyler Bilodeau’s 18 points. The Bruins will return to action Saturday and host Oregon. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Turning point of the game

After opening the game 2 of 10, the Bruins settled in thanks to Bona's strong start and the rest of the team followed. UCLA made eight of 10 shots at one point and took a 33-31 lead into the break. A cheap foul beyond halfcourt with 50 seconds remaining in the opening half proved to be costly for Bona. With 15:41 to play, Bona then collected a third foul with the score tied 40-40. Without their best defender, though, the Bruins were able to keep the Beavers from making a shot from the field for more than 4 1/2 minutes. In that span, UCLA inched out to a 48-41 lead before Oregon State forward Michael Rataj ended the cold spell at the 11:26 mark. Bona’s fourth foul came after a battle for a loose ball and late help in transition with 8:36 left as the Bruins led 54-47. Bona returned to the floor with UCLA still clinging to a four-point lead with 4:25 left, and Andrews finished the game in a flourish. Andrews scored seven consecutive points — including a basket in the paint off a Beavers turnover to push the Bruins’ lead to 62-56. A little more than a minute later, Bona then fed reserve guard Will McClendon for a 3-pointer to push the advantage to seven points and Oregon State never threatened the rest of the way.

UCLA standout on offense: Forward/center Adem Bona and point guard Dylan Andrews

The Beavers had no answers from Bona from the tip. When he wasn't flushing uncontested dunks, the 6-foot-10 post player was beating Oregon State's frontcourt with his quickness and decisiveness for jump hooks deep in the paint. With Bona struggling with foul trouble for much of the second half, however, it was Andrews who helped keep the Bruins in front. In addition to making 6 of 12 shots, Andrews committed just one turnover.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdGFydGluZyB0aGUgbW9udGggb2YgRmVicnVhcnkgd2l0aCBhIPCd kIHwnZCO8J2QjfCdkIAg8J2QkvCdkIvwnZCA8J2QjC48YnI+PGJyPvCfk7o6 IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGFjMTJOZXR3b3JrP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQYWMxMk5ldHdvcms8L2E+PGJyPvCfk7I6 IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9nSkZYVUx0SVFlIj5odHRwczovL3Qu Y28vZ0pGWFVMdElRZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQnJ1aW5zP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29CcnVpbnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9a UmFSRmk3SVRkIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWlJhUkZpN0lUZDwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBVQ0xBIE1lbuKAmXMgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQFVDTEFNQkIpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVUNMQU1CQi9zdGF0dXMvMTc1 MzI2MTUwMTYwMjAzODIxNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFy eSAyLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MT09LIE9VVC4gQk9OQSBJUyBDT01JTkcgVEhST1VHSC4g8J+SpTxi cj48YnI+8J+TujogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QYWMx Mk5ldHdvcms/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBhYzEyTmV0d29yazwv YT48YnI+8J+TsjogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2dKRlhVTHRJUWUi Pmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9nSkZYVUx0SVFlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29CcnVpbnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0JydWluczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL3ZZblJRSXdRM1ciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS92WW5SUUl3 UTNXPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFVDTEEgTWVu4oCZcyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChA VUNMQU1CQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VQ0xBTUJC L3N0YXR1cy8xNzUzMjY2NTAzNTIzMzczMjIzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDIsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+REEg8J+UpfCflKXwn5SlPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6OiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BhYzEyTmV0d29yaz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AUGFjMTJOZXR3b3JrPC9hPjxicj7wn5OyOiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vZ0pGWFVMdElRZSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2dKRlhVTHRJ UWU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9H b0JydWlucz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dv QnJ1aW5zPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vU05Wcjl0Vm9iNCI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NOVnI5dFZvYjQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVUNM QSBNZW7igJlzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBVQ0xBTUJCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VDTEFNQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTMyODUwNjEwOTk4 ODkwNDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMiwgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MRVQgSElNIENPT0sgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9keWxhbl9hbmRyZXdzND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZHlsYW5f YW5kcmV3czQ8L2E+IDxicj48YnI+8J+TujogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QYWMxMk5ldHdvcms/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFBhYzEyTmV0d29yazwvYT48YnI+8J+TsjogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL2dKRlhVTHRJUWUiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9nSkZYVUx0SVFlPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29CcnVpbnM/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0JydWluczwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1o0QWt3VHlEWTYiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9aNEFrd1R5RFk2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFVDTEEgTWVu4oCZ cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChAVUNMQU1CQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9VQ0xBTUJCL3N0YXR1cy8xNzUzMjg1ODE3ODA2NzcwNDM0P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDIsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

UCLA standout on defense: The UCLA frontcourt

The depth came up big again following a strong performance last week at rival USC. Kenneth Nwuba and Aday Mara combined for seven rebounds and a blocked shot in more than 14 combined minutes in relief of Bona. Oregon State cut the deficit to a point on a pair of occasions, including the last with 5:19 to play, but never pulled ahead.

Why UCLA won

The Bruins have no doubt had issues scoring this season, but on this night Stefanovic helped Andrews keep Oregon State’s defense honest by sinking three 3-pointers. The third scoring option helped UCLA top 70 points for just the seventh time this season.