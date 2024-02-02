Without the team’s best player on the floor for significant stretches in the second half, UCLA point guard Dylan Andrews took the reins Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion.
Andrews and Adem Bona scored 18 points apiece and Lazar Stefanovic chipped in 15 as the Bruins held off Oregon State 71-63.
Andrews scored 13 of his points after halftime while Bona battled foul trouble for most of the second half.
UCLA (10-11, 5-5 Pac-12) picked up its fourth win in the last five games by maintaining a lead over the final 15 minutes, 15 seconds.
Oregon State (11-10, 3-7 Pac-12) had four players score in double figures led by forward Tyler Bilodeau’s 18 points.
The Bruins will return to action Saturday and host Oregon. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Postgame media sessions
Turning point of the game
After opening the game 2 of 10, the Bruins settled in thanks to Bona's strong start and the rest of the team followed. UCLA made eight of 10 shots at one point and took a 33-31 lead into the break.
A cheap foul beyond halfcourt with 50 seconds remaining in the opening half proved to be costly for Bona.
With 15:41 to play, Bona then collected a third foul with the score tied 40-40. Without their best defender, though, the Bruins were able to keep the Beavers from making a shot from the field for more than 4 1/2 minutes.
In that span, UCLA inched out to a 48-41 lead before Oregon State forward Michael Rataj ended the cold spell at the 11:26 mark.
Bona’s fourth foul came after a battle for a loose ball and late help in transition with 8:36 left as the Bruins led 54-47.
Bona returned to the floor with UCLA still clinging to a four-point lead with 4:25 left, and Andrews finished the game in a flourish. Andrews scored seven consecutive points — including a basket in the paint off a Beavers turnover to push the Bruins’ lead to 62-56.
A little more than a minute later, Bona then fed reserve guard Will McClendon for a 3-pointer to push the advantage to seven points and Oregon State never threatened the rest of the way.
UCLA standout on offense: Forward/center Adem Bona and point guard Dylan Andrews
The Beavers had no answers from Bona from the tip.
When he wasn't flushing uncontested dunks, the 6-foot-10 post player was beating Oregon State's frontcourt with his quickness and decisiveness for jump hooks deep in the paint.
With Bona struggling with foul trouble for much of the second half, however, it was Andrews who helped keep the Bruins in front.
In addition to making 6 of 12 shots, Andrews committed just one turnover.
UCLA standout on defense: The UCLA frontcourt
The depth came up big again following a strong performance last week at rival USC.
Kenneth Nwuba and Aday Mara combined for seven rebounds and a blocked shot in more than 14 combined minutes in relief of Bona.
Oregon State cut the deficit to a point on a pair of occasions, including the last with 5:19 to play, but never pulled ahead.
Why UCLA won
The Bruins have no doubt had issues scoring this season, but on this night Stefanovic helped Andrews keep Oregon State’s defense honest by sinking three 3-pointers.
The third scoring option helped UCLA top 70 points for just the seventh time this season.
