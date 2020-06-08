UCLA’s top scholar-athletes were honored for their outstanding academic achievements at a virtual UCLA Scholar-Athlete Banquet on June 7. Gymnast Madison Kocian and distance runner Millen Trujillo earned top honors as the Scholar-Athletes of the Year, which are awarded to the female and male graduating senior with the highest cumulative GPA.

2019-20 Scholar-Athlete Award Winners

Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Awarded to the female and male graduating student-athletes with the highest cumulative GPA

Madison Kocian, Gymnastics (3.846, Psychology)

Millen Trujillo, Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field (3.919, Political Science & Geography)

Rose Gilbert Courage and Character Award

Awarded to student-athletes who were confronted with significant obstacles outside the classroom, met their challenge with courage, strength and resiliency and were able to successfully overcome the challenge while still excelling academically

Delanie Sheehan, Women’s Soccer

Josh Woods, Football

Maggie Gilbert Academic Perseverance Award

Awarded to student-athletes who have shown tremendous growth throughout their academic career and demonstrated relentless perseverance and commitment to their academic endeavors

Jada Hart, Women’s Tennis

Nicolas Saveljic, Men’s Water Polo

Academic & Student Services Success Award

Awarded to student-athletes who have developed into self-sufficient learners and who embody John Wooden’s definition of “success” by demonstrating outstanding character and successfully finding a true balance between excelling both academically and athletically

Lindsay Corsaro, Women’s Basketball

Isaiah Holmes, Men’s Track & Field

Bruin Leadership Award

Awarded to student-athletes who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to make a significant impact on the UCLA student-athlete experience by demonstrating outstanding service to others and within the community

Anna Glenn, Gymnastics

Quentin Wallace, Football

Athletic Director’s Academic Excellence Award

Awarded to senior student-athletes who have made the Director's Honor Roll (3.0 or higher GPA in 12 or more graded units) every quarter they were enrolled at UCLA

Andy Ehrenberg, Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field

Lily Justine, Beach Volleyball

Riley Kelly, Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field

Madison Kocian, Gymnastics

Mac May, Women’s Volleyball

Grace McAuley, Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field

Jenny Mosser, Women’s Volleyball

Jacey Pederson, Women’s Soccer

Haley Tong, Rowing

UCLA All-Academic Team

Comprised of the person from each team with the highest cumulative GPA. The average GPA of the All-Academic Team for 2019-20 is 3.726.

Jack Filby, Baseball

Russell Stong, Men’s Basketball

Lindsey Corsaro, Women’s Basketball

Megan Muret, Beach Volleyball

Artin Allahverdian, Men’s Cross Country

Kelly Bernd, Women’s Cross Country

Cole Kinder, Football

Rory Feng, Men’s Golf

Clare Legaspi, Women’s Golf

Pauline Tratz, Gymnastics

Sarah Coufal, Rowing

Cameron Douglas, Men’s Soccer

Jaclyn Gilday, Women’s Soccer

Julie Rodriguez, Softball

Bonnie Schmitz, Swimming & Diving

Mathew Tsolakyan, Men’s Tennis

Abi Altick, Women’s Tennis

Millen Trujillo, Men’s Track & Field

Anne Werner, Women’s Track & Field

Chris Orem, Men’s Volleyball

Devon Chang, Women’s Volleyball

Bailey Jarvis, Men’s Water Polo

Lexi Liebowitz, Women’s Water Polo