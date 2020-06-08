UCLA Honors 2019-20 Scholar-Athletes
UCLA’s top scholar-athletes were honored for their outstanding academic achievements at a virtual UCLA Scholar-Athlete Banquet on June 7. Gymnast Madison Kocian and distance runner Millen Trujillo earned top honors as the Scholar-Athletes of the Year, which are awarded to the female and male graduating senior with the highest cumulative GPA.
2019-20 Scholar-Athlete Award Winners
Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Awarded to the female and male graduating student-athletes with the highest cumulative GPA
Madison Kocian, Gymnastics (3.846, Psychology)
Millen Trujillo, Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field (3.919, Political Science & Geography)
Rose Gilbert Courage and Character Award
Awarded to student-athletes who were confronted with significant obstacles outside the classroom, met their challenge with courage, strength and resiliency and were able to successfully overcome the challenge while still excelling academically
Delanie Sheehan, Women’s Soccer
Josh Woods, Football
Maggie Gilbert Academic Perseverance Award
Awarded to student-athletes who have shown tremendous growth throughout their academic career and demonstrated relentless perseverance and commitment to their academic endeavors
Jada Hart, Women’s Tennis
Nicolas Saveljic, Men’s Water Polo
Academic & Student Services Success Award
Awarded to student-athletes who have developed into self-sufficient learners and who embody John Wooden’s definition of “success” by demonstrating outstanding character and successfully finding a true balance between excelling both academically and athletically
Lindsay Corsaro, Women’s Basketball
Isaiah Holmes, Men’s Track & Field
Bruin Leadership Award
Awarded to student-athletes who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to make a significant impact on the UCLA student-athlete experience by demonstrating outstanding service to others and within the community
Anna Glenn, Gymnastics
Quentin Wallace, Football
Athletic Director’s Academic Excellence Award
Awarded to senior student-athletes who have made the Director's Honor Roll (3.0 or higher GPA in 12 or more graded units) every quarter they were enrolled at UCLA
Andy Ehrenberg, Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field
Lily Justine, Beach Volleyball
Riley Kelly, Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field
Madison Kocian, Gymnastics
Mac May, Women’s Volleyball
Grace McAuley, Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field
Jenny Mosser, Women’s Volleyball
Jacey Pederson, Women’s Soccer
Haley Tong, Rowing
UCLA All-Academic Team
Comprised of the person from each team with the highest cumulative GPA. The average GPA of the All-Academic Team for 2019-20 is 3.726.
Jack Filby, Baseball
Russell Stong, Men’s Basketball
Lindsey Corsaro, Women’s Basketball
Megan Muret, Beach Volleyball
Artin Allahverdian, Men’s Cross Country
Kelly Bernd, Women’s Cross Country
Cole Kinder, Football
Rory Feng, Men’s Golf
Clare Legaspi, Women’s Golf
Pauline Tratz, Gymnastics
Sarah Coufal, Rowing
Cameron Douglas, Men’s Soccer
Jaclyn Gilday, Women’s Soccer
Julie Rodriguez, Softball
Bonnie Schmitz, Swimming & Diving
Mathew Tsolakyan, Men’s Tennis
Abi Altick, Women’s Tennis
Millen Trujillo, Men’s Track & Field
Anne Werner, Women’s Track & Field
Chris Orem, Men’s Volleyball
Devon Chang, Women’s Volleyball
Bailey Jarvis, Men’s Water Polo
Lexi Liebowitz, Women’s Water Polo