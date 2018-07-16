BruinBlitz.com





During my first go around covering UCLA sports for Rivals.com, I had the opportunity to interview newly minted basketball coach, Ben Howland. One of the questions asked was would there ever be another run of dominance that the Bruins had under the Wizard of Westwood, the greatest coach in any sport of all time, John Wooden.

Howland had a very thoughtful answer. He said that college basketball had changed much since UCLA’s glory days of the 1960’s and 1970’s. Howland went onto say that players such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Walton would be the dreaded one and done if they would show up to college at all. Abdul-Jabbar and Walton were main contributors to five of the Wooden era 10 national championships.

UCLA has had one championship since the Wooden era came to its glorious conclusion. It’s hard to believe that UCLA basketball, though under Howland, went to three straight final-fours the Bruins did not win one. The lone natty came when Jim Harrick was the coach, and that happened 22 years ago in 1995.

Current UCLA basketball coach, Steve Alford has made the NCAA Tournament four out of his five seasons but has never been able to get farther than the Sweet 16. This is not even remotely satisfying for an ever increasingly restless fan base. Now entering his sixth season, Alford is firmly on the hot seat and needs a tremendously strong season to save his job.

Though the Bruins lose two of their major contributors in Aaron Holiday and Thomas Welsh to the NBA, UCLA brings back experience, and the Bruins signed one of the more talented recruiting classes in all of college basketball.

Even if the Bruins don’t get four-star Shareef O’Neal into school, UCLA still has five-star center Moses Brown (7-2, 235) from Queens (NY) Archbishop Molloy highlighting a very talented group of incoming freshmen.

Brown will be the most highly anticipated big man New York prospect coming to Westwood since one Ferdinand Lewis Alcindor, Jr., now known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. There is a good chance that Bruins would have had another national championship is Abdul-Jabbar was able to play on varsity as a true freshman, but at that time freshmen weren’t allowed to play on varsity.

Thankfully that rule is long gone and Brown will be eligible when the season opens this fall. Brown is a difference maker on both ends of the floor, add him into the equation with what the Bruins currently have on the roster, the two redshirt freshmen, the other players coming in, and this is the deepest, most talented roster UCLA has had in a very long time.

The Bruin faithful expect an outstanding season. For some nothing less than an elite eight appearance will suffice. For others, it’s final-four or bust.

The hope is young Moses will be the catalyst that leads the Bruins out of the wilderness and gets UCLA basketball back to the promised land.