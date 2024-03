Former UCLA All-American defensive end Dave Ball made a visit Monday to Westwood to visit former teammate and first-year Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster.

But he was there with his son, 2025 receiver/defensive back Mason Ball. The Bruins are looking at him as a cornerback.

“It was amazing,” Mason Ball told Bruin Blitz. “All the coaches were very welcoming and I got a great tour.”