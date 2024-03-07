The Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament in Las Vegas is still a week away, but UCLA is first looking to end a four-game losing streak when it opens the final week of the regular season Thursday against fifth-ranked Arizona.

Above all struggles, which include consistent lulls on offense, the Bruins (14-15, 9-9 Pac-12) will look to get their defense and rebounding on that end of the floor back on track.

Tip-off at Pauley Pavilion is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

“We can’t overwhelm you on the offensive end,” UCLA head coach Mick Cronin said about his underclassmen-heavy team averaging just 66.2 points on 41.7% shooting, which both rank last in the league.