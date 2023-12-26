It hasn’t been the happiest holiday season for the UCLA men’s basketball team. The Bruins, according to head coach Mick Cronin, have lost their confidence.

In fact, in the five games since the Maui Invitational, the Bruins barely look recognizable from the team that pushed the likes of top-15 teams Marquette and Gonzaga in a pair of games decided by a combined six points.

That UCLA group looked like an eventual top-25 team that would grow stronger as several key freshmen gained more and more experience.

Instead, this iteration of the Bruins has lost four consecutive games and narrowly escaped a fifth, if not for a Dylan Andrews bank shot in the closing seconds to slip past a UC Riverside squad that connected on 14 3-point shots. Perhaps that should have been the sign that the inevitable ups and downs of a roster playing as many as four, sometimes five, first-year players at a time in significant minutes would only be outdone by its inconsistent rotations.

The most disappointing of losses came in last Tuesday’s stunning 76-72 letdown to Cal State Northridge, which stopped the nation’s longest home winning streak at 29 games and revealed exactly who the Bruins currently are.

The 69-60 loss to Maryland three days later only underscored all the issues for Cronin.

“You got guys at the beginning of games not coming close on free throws and open shots,” Cronin said after the loss to Maryland, the second consecutive home loss at Pauley Pavilion. “So it’s just hard to win, man. It snowballs. It’s just my opinion. They’re good kids, they’re young.