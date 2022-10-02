The UCLA football team was tired of hearing about its top-15 opponent and all of its strengths, while hearing whispers about what the Bruins were not, going into Friday night at the Rose Bowl.

After an eye-opening 40-32 win over Washington to improve to 5-0, the Associated Press Top 25 poll voters gave UCLA the respect it craved.

The Bruins were ranked 18th in the latest AP poll released Sunday.

It’s UCLA's first appearance in the top 25 since being slotted 20th in late September of last season.

Despite both teams entering the game unbeaten, Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson had only heard about what Washington was capable of and what UCLA lacked.

“Their offense is this and that, their quarterback is this and that,” Thompson-Robinson said of a Huskies team that had the nation’s top passing offense.

“I don’t stay on social media 24/7 or all day, every day like maybe most people think, but I do read it. I get notifications, just like everybody else does, and if you think words don’t hurt, they do. They do—and I always remember.”

Robinson outshined UW counterpart Michael Penix Jr., throwing for 315 yards and accounting for four touchdowns while solving a UW defense that was known for its pass rush.

The win snapped the program’s 11-game losing streak against top-15 teams.

Now, the task only gets tougher as the attention turns to No. 11 Utah, which jumped up one spot in the poll after the defending Pac-12 Conference champions dismantled Oregon State, 42-16.

“We got a lot of things ahead of us and right now we’re focused on Utah,” Thompson-Robinson said.

In all, five Pac-12 teams were ranked in the poll, including No. 6 USC, No. 12 Oregon and No. 21 Washington.

Ranked in the top five, in order, were Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson.