BruinBlitz.com





Out of nowhere, running back Keegan Jones (5-7, 182) from Cleveland (Tenn.) became quite a hot commodity along the recruiting trail. He was given his release from Navy and UCLA, Michigan, and Baylor, from the Power 5 conferences quickly offered Jones this past week.

Tuesday Evening (August 1, 2018), the Cleveland speedster decided to continue his education and play his college football for Chip Kelly and UCLA.

It is quite obvious that Kelly likes speed in his running backs, and Jones brings plenty of that to spare. He won the Tennessee State meet in the 200-m with a time of 21.10. He has been clocked in the 100-m in 10.57 and runs the 40 in 4.4.

According to the Cleveland Daily Planner, Jones ran for 2,390 yards and scored 22 touchdowns during his high school career. He also accounted for 38 receptions for 450 yards and three receiving scores. Also, an outstanding return man, returning five kicks to the house.

Because Jones signed a letter-of-intent to Navy, he will not become eligible to enroll until December.