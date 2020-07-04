BruinBlitz - UCLA Lands Fast-Rising OL





UCLA has landed another OL commitment this one from Garrett DiGiorgio out of Serrano HS (Calif.) Phelan.

DiGiorgio has outstanding size and feet. He stands at 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds. He committed to the Bruins over the likes of Cal, Arizona, as well as Duke.

DiGiorgio is listed as a three-star prospect according to our rivals rankings and the number 60 overall player in the State of California.

The talented offensive lineman who has tremendous upside had a huge spring prospect garnering offers from UCLA and a lot more. Still, the Bruins always seemed to be lingering around during his recruitment.

This is a massive commitment for the Bruins staff as it’s the 11th overall commitment and the third offensive line commit for UCLA, which is a position of need. DiGiorgio is expected to have a dominant senior season and is just beginning to scratch the surface of his potential.