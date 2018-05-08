Steve Alford made it a clean two-for-two on Tuesday when he landed a second hoops commitment from Jake Kyman, the forward announced on his Twitter page.

Like Tuesday's earlier commitment, Jaime Jaquez, Kyman is a wing from the Los Angeles area that took a trip to Westwood this week.

A 6-foot-7, 190-pound athlete, Kyman held offers from USC and Colorado in addition to UCLA.

Rivals.com national analyst Eric Bossi saw him at a recent tournament and wrote of his game: "He's a wing with size who can stretch defenses."