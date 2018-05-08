Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-08 23:27:49 -0500') }} basketball Edit

UCLA lands second hoops commitment Tuesday

Ufmh0mop1nzabpqgayfj
Edward Lewis • BruinSportsReport.com
@Edward__Lewis
Publisher

Steve Alford made it a clean two-for-two on Tuesday when he landed a second hoops commitment from Jake Kyman, the forward announced on his Twitter page.

Like Tuesday's earlier commitment, Jaime Jaquez, Kyman is a wing from the Los Angeles area that took a trip to Westwood this week.

A 6-foot-7, 190-pound athlete, Kyman held offers from USC and Colorado in addition to UCLA.

Rivals.com national analyst Eric Bossi saw him at a recent tournament and wrote of his game: "He's a wing with size who can stretch defenses."

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}