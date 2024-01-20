Adem Bona and the UCLA men’s basketball team isn’t quite ready to call back-to-back victories a full turnaround, but the Bruins do see wins over Washington and most recently Wednesday at Arizona State as steps in the right direction.

Bona set career highs with seven blocks and five assists in the 68-66 comeback win over the Sun Devils. His passing, in particular, was the result of ASU collapsing its defense on the sophomore forward/center on most possessions he touched the ball and the Bruins’ outside shooters took advantage by making seven 3-pointers.

“Yeah, we’re making huge strides,” Bona told reporters after the win. “We made a first step against Washington. Now, against ASU, we made our second step and we’re looking forward to making our third step. We’ve been through a rough stretch earlier, but now I think we need to lock in together as a team and take the big steps together.”