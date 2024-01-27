UCLA men’s basketball head coach Mick Cronin only has to think of the fanbase when it comes to the importance of the crosstown rivalry against USC.

“Obviously, the game’s always big,” Cronin said, “so if it’s big for our fanbase, it’s big for me.

“If the game’s important to your fanbase, it better be important to you as a coach.”

Saturday’s showdown at the Galen Center, scheduled for a 5 p.m. tip-off that will air on ESPN2, will be another opportunity for Cronin, midway through his fifth season, to secure that first road win over the Trojans.

USC (8-11, 2-6 Pac-12) has won the last five over UCLA (8-11, 3-5) in the building — including all four in Cronin’s tenure.

Last season’s 77-64 road loss to the Trojans included a masterful second-half performance from USC guard Boogie Ellis, who matched the Bruins’ entire scoring after halftime with 27 of his game-high 31 points.