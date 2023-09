The reverberating voice of UCLA inside linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr. was extra lively Tuesday morning.

At the forefront of his mind as his players attacked the sled was the production of Week 2 road opponent San Diego State.

“They gon’ feel it! Good, good, good – over 200 yards! Over 200 yards a game! Yeah, I got your 200 yards! Yeaaah!”

The number he is alluding is the Aztecs’ average of 229 yards rushing per game. The ground attack accounts for 64.8% of the team’s total yards through two games.