A day after the sting of his team’s narrow road loss at Oregon, UCLA men’s basketball head coach Mick Cronin turned on the TV to scout Stanford ahead of Wednesday night’s contest at Pauley Pavilion.

Suddenly, the aftermath of the Bruins’ 64-59 loss included watching the Cardinal (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12) make 16 3-pointers in a 100-82 upset over then-No. 4 Arizona.

“Hopefully they’re out of made shots,” Cronin said. “You know, I hope they ran out of made buckets. Trying to get over a game that I thought we should’ve won on the road and I turn that on. It’s tough, made my Sunday even tougher.”

Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Pauley Pavilion and will air on ESPN2.

Cronin added that the issue is that most of Stanford’s regular rotation is a 3-point shooting threat. Nine of the Cardinal’s top 10 scorers have attempted 17 or more shots from beyond the arc and five of them are shooting 38.1% or better.

The most efficient in that group is third-leading scorer Spencer Jones, who is averaging 12.8 points on 46.2% shooting (18 of 39) from distance — including 5 of 6 against Arizona. In addition, Kanaan Carlyle, in just his fourth game of the season, led Stanford with 6-of-8 shooting on 3-pointers against the Wildcats.