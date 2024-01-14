As the UCLA men’s basketball team continues its month-long freefall, Bruins head coach Mick Cronin can only point back to a young team that gets discouraged when shots don’t fall.

Lately, that’s been just about every game during a stretch of eight losses in the past nine games — including the last four.

None were more deflating than Thursday’s 90-44 loss at Utah, which was the program’s worst defeat since losing 109-61 at Stanford in January of 1997.

The Bruins (6-10, 1-4 Pac-12) shot just 31.5% and just 7 of 25 in the second half.

“We got our ass kicked every way we could — coaching, playing, hustle, everything,” Cronin told reporters.