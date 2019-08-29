UCLA (0-1) starts the season the same way they did a year ago, and all the hope that Bruin fans had hoped for is floating in the wind. Cincinnati (1-0) for the second straight year comes away with the victory, 24-14.

The Bruins started the way you would want the team too, the defense held the Bearcats to a three and out. Then the offense began to march down the field methodically, and when in the red zone knocking on the door, Dorian Thompson-Robinson fumbled, and Cincinnati recovered.

It looked like the air was let out of a balloon of the defense and the Bearcats then drove 83 yards in six plays to take a 7-0 lead. The things that you expected UCLA to do didn’t happen.

The special teams were better but still inconsistent and put the defense in bad situations. The defense was much better against the run. They held the Bearcats to 175 yards while averaging 3.6 yards per carry. This was an improvement over a year ago.

There will be much complaining about the defense, especially how soft they were playing on a lot of pass plays, but it wasn’t the defense that cost UCLA the game.

If you knew going in that the Bruins were going to hold Cincinnati 3.6 yards per rush, you would think that the Bruins would win the game. It was poor play on the offensive side of the ball that cost the Bruins the game.

Cincinnati had the ball for 38:27 minutes of the game. UCLA had the football for a mere 21:33 and when you add in the four offensive turnovers it doesn’t take a genius to figure out why the Bearcats won for the second straight season.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson was responsible for all four turnovers. He fumbled twice, and he threw two interceptions. On the night, Thompson-Robinson was 8-26 for 156 yards and two touchdowns to go with his four turnovers.

UCLA’s defense was challenged by the situations that they found themselves in by no fault of their own, but with that said, good defenses find a way to bail the offense out when things go sour, but they didn’t.

When UCLA marched down to the red zone on their first drive, they folded like a cheap tent when the offense had their first turnover and allowed a touchdown on six-play, 87-yard drive.

When the Bearcats turned the ball over, the Cincy defense turned it on and kept the game’s momentum in their hands.

That is how it played out from kickoff to final whistle; it appeared that the Bearcats had the upper hand.

So the Bearcats have confidence going into their next game, and the Bruins are a team that doesn’t know their identity and a team looking for confidence.

The Bruins play San Diego State on September 7 at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is at 1:15 PM PST and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.