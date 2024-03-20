Advertisement
UCLA made 2026 CB Jayden Crowder ‘feel at home’ on unofficial visit

Jayden Crowder was selected the MVP among defensive backs who attended the March 10 Rivals Series Camp stop at East L.A. College.
Jayden Crowder was selected the MVP among defensive backs who attended the March 10 Rivals Series Camp stop at East L.A. College.
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

UCLA finds itself in a favorable spot with the top defensive back performer at the Rivals Camp Series stop earlier this month.

Jayden Crowder, a 2026 cornerback at Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic, was among the host of visitors who stopped by Westwood nearly two weeks ago. He competes on the same GroundZero 7-on-7 team with high school teammate and 2026 wide receiver Jonah Smith, who committed to UCLA coming off the March 8 unofficial visit.

The Bruins left a strong impression on Crowder, too.

“The coaching staff was great at making me feel at home and I loved that,” Crowder told Bruin Blitz on Tuesday evening.

In addition to UCLA first-year head coach DeShaun Foster, there also was an opportunity to sit down with defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, cornerbacks coach Kodi Whitfield and safeties coach Brian Norwood.

