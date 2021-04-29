BruinBlitz - UCLA Men’s Hoops Mourns Loss of Kim Stewart, Doug McIntosh

Former UCLA men’s basketball players Kim Stewart and Doug McIntosh passed away within the last month.

Stewart and McIntosh played for the Bruins’ first NCAA Championship basketball team in 1963-64 for head coach John Wooden. Stewart, a 6-foot-5 forward/center, was a senior for the Bruins that season. McIntosh, a 6-foot-7 forward/center, was a sophomore in 1964. McIntosh also helped the Bruins secure the 1965 NCAA Championship during his junior season.

UCLA’s 1963-64 team posted a perfect 30-0 record and went 15-0 in conference play (Athletic Association of Western Universities, the AAWU). Midway through the season, the Bruins vaulted to the No. 1 spot in the national rankings. After NCAA Tournament wins against Seattle and San Francisco, UCLA defeated Kansas State in the national semifinals and Duke, 98-83, in the NCAA title contest in Kansas City, Mo.

Stewart was 78 years old and passed away on March 29, 2021. Born in Bradford, Ark., in 1942, Stewart was a three-year varsity letter-winner for UCLA from 1962-64.

During his three seasons in Westwood, Stewart averaged 2.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. He played in 71 contests and shot 39.0 percent from the field. As a senior (1963-64), Stewart played alongside classmates Jack Hirsch, Fred Slaughter, and Walt Hazzard. Gail Goodrich and Keith Erickson were juniors on that squad. After graduating from UCLA, Stewart worked as a dentist.

Stewart is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Ann, his daughter Melissa, his son Sean, his sister Nancy, his brother-in-law Barney, his nephew Philip, his niece Lea, and several cousins.

McIntosh was 76 years old and died on April 9, 2021, after a long illness. Born in Oneida, Ky., he attended Lily High School (Kentucky) before enrolling at UCLA. During his first two varsity seasons, McIntosh helped the Bruins win back-to-back NCAA titles (1964, 1965). He was a starter for the Bruins during his final two seasons (1965, 1966).

Through his three-year varsity career, McIntosh averaged 6.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He played in 85 contests for UCLA and shot 46.1 percent from the field.

As a senior in 1965-66, McIntosh averaged 9.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. He shot 46.3 percent from the field and 70.8 percent at the free-throw line.

After graduating from UCLA, McIntosh completed his graduate work at Dallas Theological Seminary (DTS) before relocating to Atlanta to start a non-denominational church. He served as a pastor for 50 years.

McIntosh is survived by his wife Cheryl, his brother David, his sister Deborah, and his children Tim, Carissa, and Scott.