BruinBlitz - UCLA Men's hoops Picked For First

UCLA MEN’S BASKETBALL SELECTED FIRST IN PAC-12 PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

Men’s basketball team picked as the favorite to win the Pac-12 title

SAN FRANCISCO – The UCLA men’s basketball team has been picked to finish first in the Pac-12 Conference’s preseason media poll, as announced by the Pac-12 office on Thursday.

This marks the first time since 2011-12 in which UCLA has been chosen first in the league’s preseason poll. The Bruins received nine of 23 first-place votes, as four other programs also received first-place votes. Arizona State was selected second in the poll, while Oregon, Stanford, and Arizona were chosen third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

The final seven teams in this season’s preseason poll included USC (sixth), Colorado (seventh), Utah (eighth), Washington (ninth), California (10th), Washington State (11th), and Oregon State (12th).

Arizona State secured five first-place votes, while Oregon tallied seven. Stanford and USC also each collected one first-place vote.

UCLA, Arizona State, and Oregon were separated by 10 points, marking the closest vote among the top three selections in 37 years of polling.

Last season, UCLA (19-12, 12-6 Pac-12) was selected eighth in the preseason poll and finished second, just one game behind league champion Oregon.

Media have correctly picked the Pac-12’s regular-season winner in 17 of 28 previous tries, while the winner has been accurately chosen in 19 of the 31 all-time preseason votes.

UCLA’s 27-game season is slated to begin at San Diego State on Wednesday, Nov. 25. The Bruins’ complete schedule has not been finalized. Game times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

Pac-12 Networks will air the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Virtual Media Day Webinar on Thursday, Nov. 12. All 12 men’s basketball head coaches and select student-athletes will be speaking during the day, beginning at 9:30 a.m. (PT) on Pac-12 Network. The program is also available to fans on the Pac-12 Now app and by visiting Pac-12.com.

Mick Cronin, in his second season as The Michael Price Family UCLA Men’s Head Basketball Coach, will be speaking in the virtual format (along with Chris Smith) from 1:30 until 2:00 p.m. (PT).

The complete schedule of Pac-12 speakers can be found below. Each head coach will be joined by host Andy Katz and a select student-athlete (from each team) to preview the upcoming season and answer questions from the media.

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Virtual Media Day Webinar Schedule

all times are Pacific

9:30-10:00 am, Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley and Remy Martin

10:00-10:30 am, Oregon head coach Dana Altman and Chris Duarte

10:30-11:00 am, Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak and Timmy Allen

11:00-11:30 am, Washington State head coach Kyle Smith and Isaac Bonton

11:30 am-12:00 pm, Colorado head coach Tad Boyle and McKinley Wright IV

12:00-12:30 pm, Stanford head coach Jerod Haase and Oscar da Silva

12:30-1:00 pm, Arizona head coach Sean Miller and Jemarl Baker Jr.

1:00-1:30 pm, USC head coach Andy Enfield and Ethan Anderson

1:30-2:00 pm, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin and Chris Smith

2:00-2:30 pm, California head coach Mark Fox and Matt Bradley

2:30-3:00 pm, Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and Ethan Thompson

3:00-3:30 pm, Washington head coach Mike Hopkins and Hameir Wright

HOW TO WATCH: The men’s basketball media webinar (9:30 a.m., PT) will be on the Pac-12 Network and is also available to fans on the Pac-12 Now app and by visiting Pac-12.com.