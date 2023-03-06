All UCLA head coach Mick Cronin wants is to be treated fairly come Selection Sunday.

While that’s still six days away, the Bruins have the respect of the Associated Press Top 25 voters.

UCLA moved up two spots Monday, ranking second in the final AP poll of the regular season.

The Bruins, who received three first-place votes, trail only top-ranked Houston. Kansas, Alabama and Purdue, in order, rounded out of the top five.

UCLA closed the regular season with a pair of home wins over the Arizona schools, including an 82-73 win over No. 8 Arizona, to extend the nation’s longest active home winning streak to 25 games.

The Bruins will now turn their attention to this week’s Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas. UCLA, which earned the top seed after winning the league by four games, has a first-round bye and will play Thursday at noon against the winner of Wednesday’s contest between No. 8-seeded Washington and No. 9-seeded Colorado.

It’s unclear, however, whether the Bruins will have Jaylen Clark available. The junior guard hobbled off the floor early in the second half with a non-contact injury to his lower right leg and had to be helped to the locker room. Clark later returned to the bench on crutches and sported a walking boot.

The Bruins are seeking to lock up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, with bracket prognosticators projecting that the fourth and final No. 1 seed will come down to UCLA and Purdue.