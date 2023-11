UCLA’s eight newcomers, and in particular the four from overseas, are still getting acclimated to head coach Mick Cronin’s way of doing things.

For one thing, game days are not solely about the games. Prior to the Bruins’ 97-56 exhibition victory over Cal State Dominguez Hills, the players went through a full 90-minute practice Tuesday, hours before tip-off.

Cronin said his new players “were in shock.”

“We don’t have shootaround, we practice,” Cronin said after the exhibition. “You see the result of a team that was ready today because of our preparation today in practice.

“I asked Aday Mara, ‘Did you guys do this?’”