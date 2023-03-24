LAS VEGAS — The somber mood in the UCLA basketball team’s locker room Thursday night, just half an hour after having its season end in an NCAA tournament regional semifinal for a second straight season, was one of stunned disbelief.

For the second time in three seasons, the No. 2-seeded Bruins again found themselves on the wrong end of a classic against No. 3-seeded Gonzaga, losing 79-76 in the Sweet 16 at T-Mobile Arena.

All UCLA senior forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. and his teammates could do was credit nemesis and Bulldogs star Drew Timme for a historic 36-point performance and junior guard Julian Strawther for one-upping Bruins freshman Amari Bailey’s clutch 3-pointer with one of his own, each coming inside the final 15 seconds.

Jaquez Jr., who ended a team-wide shooting slump that lasted more than 11 minutes between made field goals, provided a flurry of driving layups late, hoping that there was still time to make up for blowing a 13-point halftime lead while leading the charge in overcoming a 10-point deficit in the final 2 1/2 minutes.

“Honestly, I don’t even know,” Jaquez Jr. said, with a glazed look over his face while sitting in front of his locker. “Just trying to do whatever to get a bucket. We were desperate.”