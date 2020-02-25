UCLA Offers A Pair Of Queen Creek’s Finest
UCLA recently offered three-star linebacker Trey Reynolds as well as three-star athlete Hunter Barth, both coming out of the same high school Queen Creek, Ariz. Both of these prospects certainly have an interest in the Bruins and other top contenders as well.
Reynolds and Barth were excited about the UCLA offer.
“Definitely a great offer coming from a great academic and athletic school,” Reynolds said.
“I’m definitely excited about the offer considering the closeness to home,” Barth said.
When looking at both of these prospects, they both bring a set of skills that would fit nicely in the Pac-12.
Reynolds evaluation:
What to like: Reynolds is an absolute beast in the weight room, who is every bit of 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds. He brings a physical presence to his game, which stands out on tape immediately. Reynolds does a great job of staying low in his stance and being explosive when making tackles to drive guys back a few yards. During his junior season, he played inside linebacker, quarterback, and even some tight end, which shows he can move well and brings versatility to his game.
Right as the ball is snapped, he does a terrific job at reading where the ball is flowing to and can read then react to make a play. His instincts are what sets him apart and are why he has multiple power five offers from the likes of Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin, as well as many others.
What to improve: Reynolds has a great stance but would like to see his hands be off his thighs and be ready to attack opposing linemen when needed. Also would like to see him a bit more in coverage, but when shown tape, he moves well in pass drops but could also open his hips more for that explosive drop out of his stance.
Barth evaluation:
What to like: Barth is a very rangy defensive back who comes in at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds. He does a terrific job at making plays in space, being patient in his back peddle. Once he sees the ball in the air, he plants his foot in the ground and flies to the football and makes the play.
Barth is a sure tackler and doesn’t let his opposition slip away. He is somebody who could even play in the box as a nickel/outside backer type guy with his large frame he brings to the table. Barth holds offers from the likes of USC, Cal, and Oklahoma State, to name a few. The UCLA secondary staff feels he could be either a safety or nickel guy for them in their defense.
What to improve: His strength. Barth does a great job of wrapping up defenders and making tackles. What could be improved in his game is being able to add that extra ten pounds to his frame to be able to drive defenders back 5-10 yards.
Both Reynolds and Barth are planning visits to Westwood for spring practice.
When discussing a timeframe for a decision, Reynolds isn’t sure when he will announce his commitment as he is still planning some visits. Barth is planning a spring or summer decision.
There’s a lot to like about these two prospects and expect them to continue to have big-time springs.
During their junior years, Reynolds had 159 tackles, one interception, and four caused fumbles. Barth had 51 tackles, one interception, three pass break-ups. Keep close tabs on these studs from the Grand Canyon State.