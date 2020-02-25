



UCLA recently offered three-star linebacker Trey Reynolds as well as three-star athlete Hunter Barth, both coming out of the same high school Queen Creek, Ariz. Both of these prospects certainly have an interest in the Bruins and other top contenders as well.

Reynolds and Barth were excited about the UCLA offer.

“Definitely a great offer coming from a great academic and athletic school,” Reynolds said.

“I’m definitely excited about the offer considering the closeness to home,” Barth said.

When looking at both of these prospects, they both bring a set of skills that would fit nicely in the Pac-12.

Reynolds evaluation:

What to like: Reynolds is an absolute beast in the weight room, who is every bit of 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds. He brings a physical presence to his game, which stands out on tape immediately. Reynolds does a great job of staying low in his stance and being explosive when making tackles to drive guys back a few yards. During his junior season, he played inside linebacker, quarterback, and even some tight end, which shows he can move well and brings versatility to his game.

Right as the ball is snapped, he does a terrific job at reading where the ball is flowing to and can read then react to make a play. His instincts are what sets him apart and are why he has multiple power five offers from the likes of Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin, as well as many others.

What to improve: Reynolds has a great stance but would like to see his hands be off his thighs and be ready to attack opposing linemen when needed. Also would like to see him a bit more in coverage, but when shown tape, he moves well in pass drops but could also open his hips more for that explosive drop out of his stance.



