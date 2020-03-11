UCLA Offers New Mexico Standout
UCLA recently offered three-star defensive end prospect Tyler Kiehne (6-4, 250) out of Los Lunas, N.M., who is the fastest rising recruit in the land of Enchantment.Kiehne has received offers over ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news