UCLA Offers Rising RB
UCLA recently extended an offer to a talented running back from the Central Valley in Jordan Hornbeak (6-0, 190) from Chowchilla (Calif.) San Joaquin Memorial.This fast-rising product has received ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news