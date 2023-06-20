Jovani Ruff, a top-30 player in the 2025 class, was settling in for a haircut Tuesday when UCLA assistant basketball coach Rod Palmer called to extend a scholarship offer.

Ruff, a talented two-way guard for Long Beach Poly, had a productive Father’s Day weekend at the California Live event in front of the Bruins’ staff. The 6-foot-5, 180-pounder averaged 21.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists over the three days.

“UCLA was at my game this past weekend and I feel like I played pretty well,” Ruff told Bruin Blitz hours after receiving the offer. “When I got the call from coach Palmer…he was telling me they really like me.”