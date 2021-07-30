UCLA Opens Camp
In a few short hours, UCLA football will be back in action preparing for the coming 2021 season. If the first day of practice is anything like the ending of spring ball the Bruins will be energized...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news